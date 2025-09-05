Video: Daring Jail Break In Andhra Pradesh, Prisoner Targets Warden

Two prisoners, Nakka Ravikumar and Bezawada Ramu, have escaped from the Chodavaram Sub-Jail in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. Their dramatic escape was caught on camera and a manhunt has been launched for them.

From the video, it appears that the inmates who were on kitchen duty, attacked the jail staff, and escaped.

According to police reports, Nakka Ravikumar, who was working in the jail kitchen, had suddenly assaulted a head warden with a hammer. It sparked chaos, and while it was on, he managed to snatch the warden's keys and flee the premises.

Taking advantage of the distraction, another prisoner, Bezawada Ramu, who was also assisting in the kitchen, made his escape.

Nakka Ravikumar was in jail in connection with a case of misappropriating pension funds, while Bezawada Ramu had theft charges against him.

The jail authorities immediately initiated an extensive search operation in the surrounding areas.

The district's senior police officer Tuhin Sinha has confirmed that special teams have been formed, which are actively working to catch the two escaped prisoners.

"Our teams are looking for them. They are on foot. Did not escape in vehicles. So we are searching. Both are remand prisoners. Bezawada Ramu remanded in the fourth month and Ravi Kumar in seventh month. How and where they got hammer is still a matter of investigation," said Mr Sinha.

The police have appealed to the public to provide any information that could lead to the recapture of the fugitives.