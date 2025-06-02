Video: Crocodile Enters UP Home, Villagers Tie It Up. Then This Happens

In the dead of night, residents of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district were jolted by an unexpected and frightening visitor - a crocodile. The reptile was seen near the door, seemingly on the hunt. It prowled inside the house for some time until it woke up a sleeping man.

The man raised an alarm, which quickly drew villagers to the scene. A young man from the village stepped forward and, with the help of others, managed to safely capture the crocodile using a rope.

Footage obtained by NDTV shows the crocodile being pulled up from what appeared to be a basement. The reptile struggled fiercely, thrashing about as an operation to rescue it continued amid fear and anxiety. It was successfully rescued and handed over to the forest department by the villagers. No injuries were reported.

The reptile likely came from Darjaniya Tal, a lake in Maharajganj, that is home to over 400 crocodiles. During the winter months, these reptiles often bask on the sunlit hillsides around the lake, making it a unique attraction for tourists and wildlife enthusiasts.

This wasn't the first time such an incident was reported.

Last year, a large crocodile was spotted roaming freely in the streets of Nangal Soti village in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district. Early in the morning, locals first saw the crocodile and alerted the forest department. It still took several hours for officials to arrive while the crocodile wandered the village.

A video showed the crocodile walking down the street, with some residents running away and others recording the reptile on their phones. One man was seen kicking the crocodile, and a street dog chased it fearlessly. Eventually, the forest department team caught the crocodile safely.