Watch: Crocodile Spotted Roaming Freely In UP Village, Locals Shocked

The Forest Department team has caught the crocodile

In a bizarre incident, a large crocodile was spotted roaming the streets of Nangal Soti village in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. The unexpected visitor sent shockwaves through the community, with locals scrambling to catch a glimpse of the reptile. According to eyewitnesses, the crocodile was first spotted early morning, prompting a flurry of calls to the forest department. However, it took officials a few hours to arrive, during which time the crocodile continued to wander freely.

A video of the incident that has gone viral on social media shows the crocodile strolling down the village streets, with some panicked residents running away. One man was seen kicking the crocodile in an apparent attempt to provoke it while a street dog was seen fearlessly chasing it. Meanwhile, some people were seen recording the shocking sight on their smartphones.

The forest department team eventually arrived and captured the crocodile. While no one was injured during the incident, it has raised concerns about the increasing presence of wild animals in human settlements.

Watch the video here:

A crocodile strolling through the village streets in Bijnor, UP

pic.twitter.com/Cu52FDy1ZR — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 8, 2024

After being shared on X, the video quickly went viral on social media, sparking a heated debate. Many users condemned the man who attempted to kick the crocodile, criticising his reckless behaviour. The incident has also sparked debate about the need for better wildlife management and measures to prevent such encounters in the future.

One user wrote, ''I hope the guy who kicked the croc goes for a swim one day and becomes its meal. Poor reptile. It needs rescuing from the most dangerous animals on earth: humans.''

Another commented, ''Real wild animals are the people who are kicking the croc. Should be punished for endangering wildlife.''

A third said, ''Wow, what a surprising sight! Hope everyone stays safe while they guide the crocodile back to its habitat.'' A fourth added, ''The poor reptile looks distressed enough, it didn't need that kick. I hope it got rescued by now.''