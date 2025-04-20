UP Man Shoots Woman Dead. Was Angry She Was Getting Married

A man ostensibly spurned by a 25-year-old woman shot her dead and surrendered to police in the Kotwali Dehat area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, an officer said.

Shivang Tyagi shot at Bhavna when she was travelling with her father on his motorcycle near Badhapur village.

Both Tyagi and Bhavna hailed from the Karonda Chaudhary village.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee said Bhavna's father rushed her to the primary health centre, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Tyagi later surrendered to the police and handed over the pistol used in the crime.

He confessed to shooting Bhavna, saying they had studied together and that he used to like her.

"He revealed that Bhavna was scheduled to get married on May 1 and that was his motive for the murder," the officer said.

Bhavna's body has been sent for post-mortem.

