UP Couple Returning After Distributing Son's Wedding Card Dies In Accident

A couple, who were returning on a motorcycle after distributing their son's wedding cards, died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said on Monday.

Nagina Station House Officer Tejpal Singh said 62-year-old Khub Singh and his wife, 56-year-old Lali Devi, were returning on a motorcycle after distributing cards among relatives for their son's wedding to be held on June 9 on Sunday night, when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Nagina-Dhampur road.

They were taken to a community health centre, where doctors declared them brought dead, police said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)