RESPECT": Dramatic Video Shows Polish Climber Rescuing India's Anurag Maloo

A day after it was announced that Indian climber Anurag Maloo, who went missing while descending Nepal's Mount Annapurna last week, has been found alive, a dramatic video of the rescue operation has emerged on social media.

The video shows renowned Polish climber Adam Bielecki rescuing Anurag Maloo from a deep crevasse in Mount Annapurna.

"Thank you for your incredible bravery and expertise in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the crevasse on Annapurna I (8091 m). Your help in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the crevasse is nothing short of extraordinary. RESPECT," a tweet by Everest Today, a handle covering mountaineering over the Himalayas and Karakoram with special focus on 8,000m peaks, said.

- Everest Today (@EverestToday) April 20, 2023

Adam Bielecki and his friend were part of the ground search and rescue team to locate Anurag Maloo after the Indian mountaineer fell down while descending on April 17. A team of six Sherpa climbers led by Chhang Dawa found him in some 300m deep crevasse on Thursday morning.

"His health is very critical. Doctors are looking after him," said Thaneswar Guragain, the general manager of Seven Summit Treks.

Mt Annapurna, standing at 8,091 metres above sea level, is the tenth-highest mountain in the world and is counted among the most difficult peaks to summit along with K2 and Nanga Parbat.

Mr Maloo, 34, is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals. He has been awarded REX Karam- Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.