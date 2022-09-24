Video: Class 10 Student Shoots Teacher Thrice In UP

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

A school student in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur today shot at his teacher with a country-made pistol. The class 10 boy was reportedly upset with the teacher because he scolded him after a dispute with another student.

The accused student fired three rounds at the teacher and ran away with the gun. The police have registered a case in this regard.

The bullets missed critical organs and the teacher, though injured, is currently out of danger, Additional Superintendent Of Police Rajeev Dixit said. The teacher has been referred to Lucknow for further treatment.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera. The clip shows the student chasing the teacher with a gun in hand, but is overpowered moments later by onlookers who try to snatch away his weapon. The teacher can also be seen trying to fight back while the student assaults him with the butt of his pistol.

A few onlookers then rush and grab the student, one even threatens him with a wooden stick. The teacher can be seen sitting on the ground while others hold the student tightly.

The teacher said he never knew the student was so upset over being reprimanded.