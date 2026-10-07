Chaos On Chennai Bus As Passenger, Allegedly Drunk, Hits Man, Pulls Woman's Hair

A young woman allegedly under the influence of alcohol created a ruckus on a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus in Chennai after getting into arguments with passengers. The incident took place on a bus travelling towards Kilambakkam. Videos of the confrontation, which have surfaced on social media, show the woman behaving aggressively and arguing with fellow passengers.

In one of the videos, the woman can be seen sitting on the raised dashboard area at the front of the bus, just below the windshield. She appears agitated as she argues with people around her and is heard saying that she usually travels by cab and questioning why she should take a bus. Passengers tried to calm her down and asked for her contact details so that someone could be called to help her. However, she allegedly refused to cooperate.

The situation became more tense when passengers questioned her behaviour. A man on the bus reportedly claimed that she appeared to be drunk and had also refused to buy a ticket for the journey. The argument soon escalated when a male passenger tried to speak to her. The woman allegedly hit him on the head, prompting other passengers to intervene and surround her.

The confrontation continued when another woman, wearing a saree, confronted the passenger. During the heated exchange, the young woman grabbed the other woman's hair and pulled it, leading to further chaos inside the moving bus.

The driver and conductor eventually stopped the bus and removed the woman from the vehicle. Police were informed about the incident following the confrontation.

The videos have since spread on social media, with the incident drawing attention to the behaviour of the passenger and the difficulty faced by other commuters during the journey.

Kumaran Nagar Police are conducting an enquiry to establish the identity of the woman and determine the circumstances that led to the confrontation. Police are also expected to examine the available video footage and record statements from passengers and MTC staff.