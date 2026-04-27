Chennai Man Kills 75-Year-Old For Refusing To Read Bus Route For Him

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man allegedly killed a 74-year-old man inside a moving city bus in Chennai on April 26.

The accused, identified as Amarnath, has been arrested.

According to police, the incident occurred on a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus travelling from Guduvanchery to Vadapalani. The victim, Chandrasekaran, boarded the bus near Tambaram MEPZ and sat next to the accused.

Police said Amarnath asked Chandrasekaran to read the bus route displayed on the LED screen. When the elderly man refused and instead asked him to check with the conductor, an argument broke out between the two. The verbal altercation soon turned violent, with Amarnath allegedly punching Chandrasekaran, causing him to lose consciousness. Police suspect the accused was under-inebriated.

The co-passenger rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Chandrasekaran, an electrician by profession, is survived by four sons and a daughter, all of whom are married and living in and around Tambaram.

Based on a complaint filed by the bus conductor, police have registered a case under Sections 296(b) and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused, a native of Villupuram district working as a mason in Chennai, has been remanded to judicial custody.