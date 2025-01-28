Video: Chaos At Patna Junction As Crowd Blocks Doors Of Delhi-Bound Train

Chaos unfolded at the Patna Junction railway station as massive crowds attempted to board train, rendering passengers with reserved tickets unable to board. Visuals showed scores of people entering the bogies of the 12393 Patna-Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express on Monday morning, even as other continued to try boarding the train without any success.

Soon, the train started moving leaving passengers, many with reserved tickets stranded on the platform. The gates of some bogies were locked from inside, even as passengers pounded doors with their fists. As the ordeal continued, no police personnel were seen at the spot. People who missed the train also reached the station director's office to complain but found the gates locked.

According to a statement by the East Coast Railway, the surge in crowds was witnessed due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh. 45 passengers with reserved tickets missed the train, as some coaches were locked due to rush.

The stranded passengers were later sent to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj through two special trains - one at 10 pm and another at 10.30 pm. The ticket fare paid by passengers travelling to Delhi was refunded, as per the statement.