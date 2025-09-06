Video Captures Massive Landslide Amid Monsoon Havoc In Himachal

A massive landslide struck National Highway-5 (NH-5) near the Nathpa Dam in Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh. A horrifying video of the incident captured the sheer scale of destruction, as it showed rocks and rubble crash into the dam.

According to local reports, the area has been witnessing frequent landslides over the past several days, and the latest event is among the most severe.

The falling boulders and debris are threatening the operations of the 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydropower Project, one of India's largest hydroelectric power stations.

The landslide has also disrupted traffic on National Highway 5, a key route connecting parts of Himachal Pradesh to neighbouring states. Commuters have been asked to avoid the stretch, as clearing operations are expected to take considerable time given the intensity of the destruction.

Continuous Rainfall And Landslides

The monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh has left a trail of destruction, claiming 355 lives so far this season, including 194 in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, lightning strikes, and other weather-triggered causes, and 161 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Persistent heavy rainfall in Kinnaur district has intensified the frequency of landslides, causing repeated blockages along National Highway-5 and creating severe disruptions for commuters and residents.

On September 2, a major landslide struck near Wangtu, damaging five vehicles that were parked on the roadside, reported The Tribune. Huge rocks rolled down the hillside, blocking the highway and trapping the vehicles. The drivers, who were asleep inside, managed to escape without injuries.

Stretches of the highway at Nigulsari and Nathpa were also blocked as heavy machinery was being deployed to clear the debris.

On August 30, heavy rain and multiple landslides led to the complete closure of NH-5. The highway was cut off at several points, leaving vehicles stranded and disrupting connectivity to Reckong Peo, the district headquarters, and upper Kinnaur.

By the morning of August 31, traffic had come to a standstill at Nigulsari and Nathpa, where road subsidence and massive boulders blocked the routes, the report added.

Even an alternate passage through the Nathpa dam site, previously used to bypass slide points, was shut down after fresh landslides on August 31, bringing all movement to a halt for several hours.

In wake of the situation, travellers must exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement along vulnerable stretches of the highway.