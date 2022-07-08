Bihar Ticket Collector Alleges Assault By Sub-Inspector On Train

SP (Railway), Patna, said that they will proceed with an investigation.

A railway police official in Patna has been sent to lines after a video in which an elderly ticket collector tearfully accused him of assault on board a train was posted on social media.

According to SP (Railway), Patna, Pramod Kumar Mandal, the accused Sunil Kumar Singh, a sub-inspector, was posted as in charge of the GRP police station in Bakhtiyarpur and the incident took place on board an intercity express on Wednesday.

GRP Inspector traveling without ticket was asked by TT Dinesh Kumar Singh to vacate the seat after the arrival of the passenger. So the Inspector, along with other GRP Police, thrashed the TT in the train itself at Bakhtiyarpur station



"We have only the sub-inspector's version, as of now, who has sustained injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment. An FIR has been registered on the basis of his statement that senior TTE, Dinesh Kumar Singh, had first offered him a seat but abruptly asked him to get up later when he wanted to oblige a friend," Mandal told PTI-Bhasha on Thursday.

The sub-inspector took umbrage at the behaviour of the TTE, who allegedly beat him up along with his friends, the SP said, adding that by the time the train had reached Bakhtiyarpur, GRP personnel there had learnt about the incident.

"Out of indignation, the GRP personnel set on the TTE. We are yet to receive a copy of the FIR lodged by the TTE in this connection. A thorough investigation will be undertaken, taking both versions into account," he said.

A video of the TTE, after the incident, weeping and alleging that GRP was refusing to register an FIR based on his complaint, has been uploaded on social media and the same is being beamed by various news outlets.

However, Mr Mandal said instructions were in place to "lodge a zero FIR at whichever GRP police station the TTE turns up with his complaint. We will proceed with an investigation".

