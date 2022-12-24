Bihar Murder Caught On CCTV, 2 Men Shoot Shopkeeper In Hajipur

Ajay Tiwari worked for the Electricity Department and owned a grocery store too.

A government employee who also owned a grocery shop in Bihar's Hajipur was today shot dead by two men who came to the shop on the pretext of buying cigarettes. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera at the shop.

Police said the victim, Ajay Tiwari, was taking a walk outside after opening the shop this morning when two men on a motorbike told him they needed to buy cigarettes. Mr Tiwari entered the shop and was sorting the cigarettes when one of the men shot him, and then the second man fired shots too.

The victim was shot at least times and died on the spot, police said.

Locals said he was politically close to Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Police said a probe is on.