Video: Asked To Return Money, Man Blows Off Friend's Leg With A Rifle

A dispute over money ended in gunfire in Punjab's Batala area after a man allegedly shot his friend twice during an argument over a long-pending loan. The incident took place in Gokuwal village and was captured on a mobile phone camera.

Rajinder Singh, a resident of Amritsar, had gone to the house of Paramjit Singh Sandhu to demand the return of Rs 5 lakh that he had given as a loan.

The money was given by Rajinder in 2003 to help Paramjit with personal and household needs. Rajinder had repeatedly asked for repayment, but Paramjit allegedly kept delaying and eventually stopped responding.

After repeated calls and reminders failed, Rajinder went to Paramjit's house along with his wife and driver. An argument broke out between members of both families, which soon escalated into a heated exchange.

During the confrontation, Paramjit fired at Rajinder using a 315-bore rifle.

The incident was caught on camera by a member of Rajinder Singh's family, who was recording the conversation at the time. The video shows a woman arguing with Rajinder before Paramjit appears from behind her and fires at him.

After being shot, Rajinder Singh was immediately taken to a hospital by his driver. He suffered an injury to his right leg

The police have registered a case in connection with the shooting.