Video: Asked To Pay Toll, Men In BMW Assault, Kidnap Staff In Bengaluru

A group of men travelling in a BMW car and claiming to have political ties brutally assaulted two toll plaza employees and kidnapped one of them near the Nelamangala area in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The incident occurred at the Kadatanamale Gate toll booth on April 17. According to a police complaint, a BMW car approached the toll booth around 1.30 am. When asked to pay the toll, the occupants allegedly refused and claimed they had neither FASTag nor cash. The group said they were "MLA-side people" and would not pay before forcing the staff to allow their vehicle through.

The situation escalated when three people stepped out of the car and began attacking the toll employee. They punched him in the face, which left him bleeding. He was repeatedly kicked and punched in the stomach even after he fell on the ground.

Hearing his cries, a colleague named Deekshit rushed to help him. However, the men hit Deekshit as well, dragged and forced him inside the BMW, where they continued the assault.

According to the FIR, the group issued threats, allegedly saying that Deekshit should be killed for demanding toll payment.

The accused then rammed through the toll barrier and fled in the BMW and a Toyota Fortuner that had earlier joined them during the assault. A video of the incident has surfaced that showed the men assaulting the toll staff. Deekshit was later thrown out of the vehicle near Suradenapura Gate before the assailants escaped.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a search is currently underway to trace and arrest the accused.