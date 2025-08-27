Video: 3 Men In Hyderabad Inappropriately Touch Women With Peacock Feather, Bystander Intervenes

A disturbing video of street harassment in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area has gone viral on social media. The incident shows three youths on a bike following girls, using a peacock feather to touch them inappropriately. However, the situation was defused when a brave bystander, Aniketh Shetty, intervened to stop the harassment. According to him, the three youths on a motorcycle followed two women near Neeru's signal in Jubilee Hills, attempting to touch them with a peacock feather.

The video shows Mr Shetty and his wife confronting the bikers from their car, shouting, "Aey, kya kar rahe ho? Kyun sata rahe ho inko?" ("Hey, what are you doing? Why are you teasing them?"). Meanwhile, his wife, who was recording the incident, assured him that she had gotten the license plate number on camera and would report it to the police.

"These 3 pieces of s**t were following the girls in front of them and touching them with the peacock feather till I pulled down the window & yelled at them. Would've chased them further, but the car in front of me didn't give way," the tweet was captioned. Mr Shetty also tagged the Hyderabad Police and revealed the license number of the motorcycle and the location.

Watch the video here:

Bike no. TS 13 ES 1865



These 3 pieces of shit were following the girls in front of them and touching them with the peacock feather till I pulled down the window & yelled at them. Would've chased them further but the car in front of me didn't give way — Aniketh Shetty (@AnikethShetty1) August 25, 2025

The incident has sparked outrage and calls for stronger action against harassment, especially in areas like Jubilee Hills, known for large crowds on weekends. In response to the video, the Cyberabad Traffic Police assured action against the bikers.

Later, Madhapur Police Station informed Mr Shetty that all three accused were identified. "Good evening, sir. All three accused have been identified and apprehended by Madhapur Police, Cyberabad. A Suo Moto case was registered against them, and an investigation is in progress," their reply read.

Many users also applauded Mr Shetty and his wife for being responsible citizens. One user commented, "You did great work. Such street predators must be dealt with strictly. Teasing & harassing women is not “fun” but a crime. Stronger policing & public courage like yours are the real deterrents. These creeps deserve jail, not freedom."

Another user wrote, "It is because of people like them that our country's name gets defamed abroad and girls & women cannot roam around alone at night."

A third added, "Hats off to the lady who captures their face and number plate, now the Hyderabad police can show before and after videos of these people."