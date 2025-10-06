Hyderabad Man Dies In Chicago Road Accident. He Moved To The US Recently

A 25-year-old Indian man died in a road accident in the United States on Sunday. The man, identified as Sheraz Mehtab Mohammed, was a resident of the Chanchalguda neighbourhood in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. According to preliminary reports, Mohammed, who recently moved to the US in pursuit of better opportunities, was involved in an accident in Evanston, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois.

His family in Hyderabad has been informed about the tragic incident. According to his father, Altaf Mohammed Khan, efforts are underway to repatriate Mohammed's dead body to India.

Second Death In 48 Hours

The tragic accident happened just two days after another Hyderabadi man was killed in the US. Twenty-seven-year-old Chandrashekar Pole, who was pursuing higher education in the United States, was shot dead during an armed attack at a gas station in Dallas, Texas, on Friday.

Pole was working at a gas station Friday night when he was killed by an unidentified gunman, his family said. They urged the government to help bring his body back to Hyderabad from the US.

Pole, a dental surgery graduate, had moved to the US in 2023 for higher studies. He had completed his master's degree in the US six months ago and was searching for full-time job opportunities while working part-time at the gas station.

"We learnt about his death from his friend's parents, who visited us and shared our grief. We request the central and state governments to ensure the safety of Indians and bring my son's body back home as soon as possible," Pole's mother, Sunitha, told news agency ANI.

The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Houston, which oversees Texas, said it is in touch with Pole's family and is extending all possible assistance to them.

"The Consulate General of India, Houston, deeply condoles the tragic death of Mr Chandrasekhar Pole, an Indian student from Hyderabad, who was killed in a shooting incident in Denton, Texas. We are in touch with the family and extending all possible assistance. Local authorities are investigating the incident, and we are following up closely with them," it said.