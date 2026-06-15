Video: 2 killed, Owner Among 6 Injured In Massive Fire At Mysuru Pub

Two people were killed, and six were injured after a fire broke out at a restopub in Karnataka's Mysuru on Monday.

The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Sahin from Darjeeling and 24-year-old Prakash from Nepal.

Those undergoing treatment in the hospital include customers Sonu, Ramesh, Mahadev Prasad, Prajwal, Avinash, and the pub owner, Pritam Pumeet.

"We used ladders and rescued around 15 people. They have suffered minor injuries and are out of danger. The fire has been doused, and the bodies of two people who worked there have been found," said fire official Ranganath.

"Prima facie it looks like a short circuit caused the fire. Decorative items made of wood were kept, which could have led to the sudden spread of the blaze," he added.

Police and fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.