Video: 2 Groups Fight On Street In Ghaziabad Over Changing Songs In Club

One of the groups was celebrating the birthday of their gym coach.

A fight between two groups over changing the songs being played in a club spilled out onto a street in Ghaziabad on Monday and videos showed members of both sides chasing each other with sticks in their hands.

Officials said a group had gone to party at Crystal Club in Ghaziabad's Shalimar Garden area on Monday night where another group, which included a head constable from the Delhi Police, was already celebrating the birthday of their gym coach.

Some members of both groups had a disagreement over the kinds of songs being played in the club, which led to an argument and some blows being exchanged. Videos show people from one of the groups, wielding sticks, chasing members of the other side on a street outside the club, only to turn around and run as a man on a bike rides towards them in a threatening manner. One of the men pauses, nearly hitting the bike rider with a stick, before changing his mind.

Police personnel can be seen catching a couple of the men and bundling them into a waiting police car.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ghaziabad) Saloni Agrawal said a team responded as soon as a complaint of a fight at the club was received.

"One of the people at the club included a head constable of the Delhi Police. The fight broke out over playing songs. A case has been registered and two men were sent for a medical check-up. A total of six people, from both groups, have been arrested and further investigation is on," she said.