'Victory Of Telangana's Self Respect': KCR's Nephew On Party Lead

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader T Harish Rao today described the party's performance in Telangana assembly elections as the victory of Telangana's self-respect as the counting leads show a huge win for the KCR party.

Harish Rao, who is the nephew of TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao, or KCR as he is called, told reporters that the poll results showed the people of Telangana have won.

"It's people's victory. They have once again upheld the Telangana pride. KCR has proved correct that people will win," said Mr Harish, who retained his Siddipet seat with a record margin.

The TRS leader said people gave a massive mandate to his party as they believed that Telangana will be safe and prosper under the leadership of KCR.

He said all conspiracies of the alliance led by Congress and the distribution of money and liquor by them failed to defeat the TRS.

Mr Harish said people have taught a befitting lesson to the Congress and other rivals of TRS and at least now they should mend their ways.

