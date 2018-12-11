Telanagana Assembly Election Results 2018: Moment Of Truth For KCR's Gamble

Telanagana results 2018: For Telangana's 119-member assembly, 60 seats will be the majority mark.

Telangana, the youngest Indian state is all set for the crucial verdict on the battle between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) led by Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Chandrababu Naidu, in alliance with the Congress. A poll of exit polls for the 119-member assembly with a majority mark at 60, gave KCR's Telugu Desam Party a second term with a healthy majority of 63 seats.



The Congress, which for the first time tied up with long-time rival Chandrababu Naidu, will get only 39 of the state's 119 seats, way below the majority mark of 60, the poll of exit polls predicted. Others which is expected to include Asaduddin Owaisi's party -- AIMIM, will get 8 seats, an aggregate of exit polls predicted.

Here are the live updates for Assembly election results in Telangana: