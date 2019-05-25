Victory Of 'Modivaad' Over Dynasty, Terrorism: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

here was a Modi wave which favoured the BJP, said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Giving credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP's massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, party leader and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that it was a victory of "Modivaad" over "dynasty, casteism, terrorism and hooliganism".

"There was a Modi wave which favoured the BJP. I had said that BJP will cross 300 seats and NDA will get more than 350 seats," he said.

"The biggest achievement of this election is that it has ended casteism, cultism, monarchy and hooliganism. Dynasty, casteism, terrorism and hooliganism were defeated; it is a victory of "Modivaad" over them," Mr Chouhan said after the BJP got a spectacular 303 seat victory in the recently concluded elections and is set to form the government at the Centre again.

The former chief minister took a jibe at SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, which secured only 15 seats, and RJD, which did not win even a single seat in Bihar.

"In Uttar Pradesh, it was being said that since the SP and BSP had come together, it would be difficult for the BJP to win even 40 seats. People did not vote for caste and BJP got 62 seats. In Bihar, RJD, which does caste-based politics, drew a blank," he said, adding that people voted for development, national security and public welfare.

"Opposition targeted Modi ji instead of issues," Mr Chouhan said.

On allegations of BJP trying to topple Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government, he said, "BJP does not believe in horse trading. I have said before that Congress has won the largest number of seats and it should form the government. BJP does not have any interest in toppling the present state government. If something happens on its own, we cannot do anything."

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP swept the Lok Sabha polls winning 28 out of 29 seats. The parliamentary seat of Chhindwara was won by Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath.