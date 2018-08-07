Victims Of Hiroshima And Nagasaki Bombings Remembered In Lok Sabha

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan spoke about "ahimsa" in parliament. (File)

The Lok Sabha on Monday paid homage to victims of the atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which wreaked havoc of unimaginable dimensions in Japan in 1945.

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said two bombs were dropped on the two Japanese cities 73 years ago which resulted in death of thousands of innocent people, including women and children, and million were injured and crippled for life.

"Atom bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945 respectively, which wreaked havoc of unimaginable dimensions.

"Today, even after 73 years, the innocent residents of Hiroshima and Nagasaki continue to suffer from the dreadful after effects of nuclear radiations," she said in the obituary references.

Ms Mahajan said India has always strived for peace and stability with its long cherished principles of non-violence and spirit of 'ahimsa'.

"Let us on this occasion, reaffirm our resolve to strive for the elimination of weapons of mass destruction and to work together for the propagation of peace and brotherhood," she said.

The House also stood in silence for some time in memory of victims of the two bombings in Japan.