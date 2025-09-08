'What Kind Of Judge Are You?': BJP Slams Veep Pick Over Lalu Yadav Meet

The BJP has attacked the opposition INDIA bloc's vice presidential candidate, retired Supreme Court judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy, over his meeting with former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Former Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad declared the meeting, which took place last week at the Bihar leader's home in Patna, amounted to hypocrisy on Justice Reddy's part.

"Retired judge of the Supreme Court, (Justice) Sudershan Reddy, is the opposition's candidate for the post of Vice President... he gave a statement that said 'vote for me to save the soul of the nation'. (But) then he met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is convicted in the fodder scam!"

"What kind of a retired judge of the Supreme Court are you... you are meeting someone who is convicted of a scam? This is hypocrisy. Please don't talk about the 'soul of the nation'," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "Retired Judge of the Supreme Court Sudershan Reddy is the opposition's candidate for the post of Vice-President...Sudershan Reddy has given a statement that vote for me to save the soul of the nation...He met RJD Chief Lalu… pic.twitter.com/vEodDfAOEe — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2025

The BJP's Amit Malviya also hit out at Justice Reddy; "this isn't just terrible optics, it's a shocking statement on probity in public life by someone aspiring for a high constitutional office. What's even more telling is the silence of the 'usual suspects' - retired judges and self-proclaimed custodians of constitutional morality. Their hypocrisy stands exposed," he said on X.

B. Sudarshan Reddy, former Supreme Court judge and INDI Alliance's joint candidate, recently met fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad, who isn't even a Member of Parliament and has no vote in the VP electoral college.



This isn't just terrible optics, it's a shocking statement on… pic.twitter.com/IC2CMmhtoN — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 8, 2025

On September 4 Lalu Yadav had shared photographs of the meeting with Justice Reddy.

The BJP's attacks come a day before the vice presidential election.

READ | Who Will Be Next Vice President? How Numbers Stack Up Ahead Of Poll

The party-led ruling National Democratic Alliance is expected to win comfortably, even if non-aligned parties like Jagan Reddy's YSR Congress and K Chandrashekar Rao's BRS vote against or abstain.

The BJP has been targeting Justice Reddy fiercely since his nomination was announced.

Home Minister Amit Shah led the initial charge, referring to the judge's 2011 Salwa Judum verdict, in which he ruled against state-sponsored militia in Chhattisgarh.

Mr Shah accused the retired Supreme Court judge of 'supporting Naxalism', an allegation that sparked a 'letter war' as retired members of the judiciary split into two groups.

READ | Judge vs Judge Over 'Salwa Judum' Barb At Opposition Veep Pick

Justice Reddy responded to these charges with an appeal to all MPs to not let party loyalty guide their choice and asserted that by voting for him, they would be ensuring the Rajya Sabha, of which he would become de facto Chairperson, stands as a true temple of democracy.

READ | "Love For India Must Guide Choice": Opposition Veep Pick To MPs

"In this election, there is no party whip, and the ballot is secret. It is not loyalty to any political party, but love for the country that must guide your choice. Each one of you carry the moral responsibility to preserve the conscience, the soul of our beloved nation," he said in a video message for MPs.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.