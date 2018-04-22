Vice President Cuts Short Hyderabad Tour, After Opposition Notice To Impeach Chief Justice Dipak Misra There was no official reason assigned for the "sudden" change in the tour schedule, government sources said.

35 Shares EMAIL PRINT Venkaiah Naidu visits Laxminarasimha Swamy Temple at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. (PTI) Hyderabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu cut short his programmes in Hyderabad and proceeded to the national capital this afternoon.



His change of plan assumes significance in the wake of seven opposition parties, led by the Congress, initiating an unprecedented step to



The Vice President is also the Chairman of the Upper House.



There was no official reason assigned for the "sudden" change in the tour schedule, government sources said.



"The Vice President was originally scheduled to participate in the Convocation of Tata Institute of Social Science tomorrow. He was expected to visit Swarna Bharat Trust on April 24 and leave for New Delhi."



"But he left in the afternoon today," one of the sources told PTI.



Mr Naidu reached the Telangana capital yesterday and participated in a programme organised by ISCON this morning.



He was the chief guest at a graduation ceremony of a private educational institution in the city last evening.



