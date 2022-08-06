Vice President Poll: BJP Organises Mock Drill For NDA MPs Ahead Of Elections

Jagdeep Dhankhar is the vice president candidate for the ruling alliance NDA.

The BJP on Friday organised a mock voting drill for NDA coalition MPs ahead of the vice-presidential election.

BJP president J P Nadda and several Union ministers were present during the exercise. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav oversaw it.

After the exercise, NDA's vice-presidential nominee Jagdeep Dhankar reached Parliament and thanked the MPs of the ruling alliance for nominating him as their candidate.

Polling for the vice presidential election will be held on August 6. Mr Dhankhar is the ruling alliance nominee and Margaret Alva the opposition candidate.

