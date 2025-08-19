"Studied In Government School, Played On Streets": Friend Of BJP's Vice President Pick

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu's bustling textile town, is celebrating one of its own. With the NDA naming Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its Vice Presidential candidate, his alma mater and old neighbourhoods were abuzz with pride and emotion.

At the Government Subramania Chettiar Higher Secondary School, where Mr Radhakrishnan studied, teachers gathered to recall his journey from a humble background to the national stage. "He studied in these very classrooms," said teacher Ponselvi. "Through hard work and determination, he has reached great heights. He is an inspiration for present and future students. With the right guidance and perseverance, children, too, can achieve anything. Students should aim big and dream big."

In the dusty lanes where he once played cricket as a boy, his childhood friend Mohan Karthik was visibly moved. "We studied together in a small government elementary school and played on the streets. CPR has always been cordial and without bias. He treats everyone equally. We are proud of him and wish him all the best," he told NDTV.

Party workers in Tirupur celebrated by distributing sweets and bursting crackers, calling his nomination a recognition of Tamil Nadu's contribution to national life. CPR, a two-time MP from Coimbatore and former Tamil Nadu BJP president, is known for his affable nature and ability to connect across political divides.

But the most touching moment came from his 86-year-old mother Janaki Ammal, who cut a cake in celebration at home and recalled the story behind his name. "We named him C P Radhakrishnan, hoping he would become like President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Lord Sundaramoorthy has elevated him," she said, her eyes welling with pride.