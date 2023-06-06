Vice President Uses Rahul Gandhi's 'Rear-View Mirror' Dig To Attack Him

Jagdeep Dhankhar said some people were trying to "calibrate us". (FILE)

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday took an apparent swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in the US, saying one should look in the rear-view mirror to notice those out to taint, tarnish and destroy the country's institutions.

He also said that by 2047, India will be the number one nation.

"...some of us do not take pride...misguided souls confused about the potential and real-time accomplishments of this country," he said, addressing a batch of Indian Defence Estates Service officers at his official residence.

Mr Dhankhar also said some people in and outside the country were trying to "calibrate us".

"We cannot allow others to calibrate us. Their calibration is not objective.... The rise of India is indigestible in some quarters because this country believes in peace and stability, harmony of the world," he said.

The vice president told the officers not to "carry baggage of history. It will impede your progress".

He said one has to look in the rear-view mirror and then "you know those who are not well disposed towards the nation, those who are out to taint, tarnish and destroy our institutions -- we come to notice them".

"You look in the rear mirror only to avoid someone who is determined to create an accident," he said.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the US at an event, Mr Gandhi charged that the BJP and the RSS are "incapable" of looking at the future and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to drive the Indian car by only looking in the rear-view mirror which will lead to "one accident after another." The vice president also said that Indians are quick to skill themselves. "This historic achievement is due to self-learning and self-skilling.... Why should we not take pride in our achievements," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)