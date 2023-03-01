Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi Takes Over As Western Naval Command Chief

Dinesh K Tripathi succeeds Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh who retired from service.

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday took charge as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command (WNC).

Prior to taking over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Vice Admiral Tripathi served as the Chief of Personnel at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Navy).

An alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, he was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985.

A communication and electronic warfare specialist, he served on several frontline warships of the Navy.

He has also held various important operational and staff appointments which include Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet at Mumbai, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director Network Centric Operations and Principal Director Naval Plans at New Delhi.

On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) at the Integrated headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Navy) and as the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

