Veteran Singer Vani Jairam, Who Sang Over 10,000 Songs, Dies At 78

The national award-winning singer worked with several musicians across the country

Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam who sang over 10,000 songs in several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bhojpuri, and Marathi, died today at her apartment in Chennai.

The 78-year-old veteran singer was found dead at her Haddows Road apartment in Chennai. She was recently awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award.

The singer's maid turned up for work today, however, she did not get any response despite repeated calls. She alerted her relatives who then informed the police.

The cops broke open the door and found her dead in the apartment. Vani Jairam's husband died a few years ago and she used to live alone in her apartment in Chennai.

Reports from people close to her suggest she might have slipped and suffered a fall.

She was a part of the film industry for five decades, and received the National Best Playback Singer award thrice, besides state awards in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha.

