Veteran gifts Indian National Army's Cap To PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honours veterans of Azad Hind Government at the Red Fort, New Delhi.

Indian National Army (INA) veteran Lalti Ram presented a cap of the pre-Independence force to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of the 'Azad Hind Sarkar' by freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose.

Lalti Ram presented the cap to PM Modi before he hoisted the national tricolour at the Red Fort in new Delhi.

"Netaji had promised an India where everyone has equal rights and equal opportunities. He had promised a prosperous nation which was proud of its traditions, development in all areas. He had promised to uproot 'divide and rule'. Even after so many years, those dreams remain unfulfilled,'' PM Modi said.

Union Minister Mahesh Sharma, survivors of the INA, Indian armed forces veterans and followers of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose attended the event.