Veteran Communist Party Leader Gurudas Dasgupta Dies At 83

Gurudas Dasgupta died at his home in Kolkata at 6 am. Was suffering from lung cancer, his party said

Veteran Communist Party of India or CPI leader and former MP Gurudas Dasgupta died today following a prolonged illness, party sources said. He was 83.

Dasgupta is survived by his wife and daughter.

He was suffering from lung cancer for last several months, West Bengal CPI secretary Swapan Banerjee said.

"He (Gurudas Dasgupta) passed away at his home in Kolkata at 6 am. He was suffering from lung cancer for quite some time. Due to his poor health he had relinquished party posts but was a member of CPI national executive council," Mr Banerjee said.

Dasgupta, who was known for his oratory skills, was a veteran trade union leader of the All India Trade Union Congress or AITUC.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1985. He was also a member of the Lok Sabha from Panskura in 2004 and Ghatal in 2009.



