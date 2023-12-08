Kanam Rajendran, Kerala State Secretary Of The Communist Party Of India, Dies at 73

Kanam Rajendran was a prominent leader of the CPI.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary of Kerala, Kanam Rajendran, died at a private hospital here on Friday, party sources said. He was 73.

The senior leader of the Communist Party of India has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for ailments including diabetes.

His right foot was recently amputated to contain the spread of an infection due to diabetes, and he had applied for three months of leave from party responsibilities due to health reasons.

A Kottayam native, Rajendran has been the state secretary of the CPI, a major ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala, since 2015.