Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

All India | | Updated: August 16, 2018 09:18 IST
Venkaiah Naidu Visits AIIMS, Enquires About Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Health

Venkaiah Naidu visited Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose condition is critical

New Delhi: 

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today visited AIIMS to enquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been undergoing treatment at the premier institute.

Mr Vajpayee's condition is critical and he has been put on life-support system.

The 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

The veteran BJP leader, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS last evening to enquire about Mr Vajpayee's medical condition.

After PM Modi, several leaders and ministers also visited AIIMS to meet Mr Vajpayee.

 

