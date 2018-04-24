Venkaiah Naidu Defends Decision To Reject Notice For Chief Justice's Impeachment Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the notice submitted by the Congress and six other parties for Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra's impeachment, saying it "didn't deserve to be admitted".

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT Venkaiah Naidu reportedly said, "I have done my job and am satisfied with it" New Delhi: Questioned by the opposition over the speed at which he dismissed a notice for the impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu today told a group of lawyers his decision was "not hasty" and came after "over a month of due diligence".



Venkaiah Naidu, who is chairman of the Rajya Sabha, yesterday rejected the notice submitted by the Congress and six other parties on Friday, saying it "didn't deserve to be admitted".



According to sources present at the meeting, ten Supreme Court lawyers met Mr Naidu in the morning "to compliment him" and discuss the implications of the notice.



"I don't think it warrants compliments as I only did what was expected of me and in the manner the Chairman of Rajya Sabha was expected to conduct in such matters. Some Members of the House had a point of view and the right to express it while I had a responsibility cast on me. I have done my job and am satisfied with it," Mr Naidu reportedly told the lawyers.



Mr Naidu also referred to media reports for over a month about discussions on such a notice against the Chief Justice of India and said "I have since been working on the provisions, procedures and precedents in the matter given the serious nature of the proposal and its implications and the imperative need for a timely decision".



Mr Naidu consulted legal and constitutional experts.



"What was the tearing hurry?...This government is very keen that this must not be allowed to inquire into. Maybe they know what the CBI knows," said Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday.



