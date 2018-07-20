Venkaiah Naidu Cautions Rajya Sabha Members Absent After Raising Question

Venkaiah Naidu's remark came as several members, after raising their question but were then absent.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today had a word of caution for members who ask questions but are not present in the House when replies are given, asking them to desist from such practice.

Mr Naidu's remarks came when member Raj Kumar Dhoot was not present when Agriculture Minister was to reply to his question during the question hour.

"Members, this is a bad tendency. You file a question and you do not turn up when the question comes here. So much time, so much energy, so much resources are spent in collecting information.

"But in Parliament, because so much expenditure has been incurred, at least the others should get an opportunity.

"But at the same time, I would like to caution the members that this cannot go on forever. You raise a question and very rarely you get the opportunity and you do not come to the House. This is not a good thing. I hope all the Members will take note and see to it that if they file a question, they should be present in the House," Mr Naidu said.

After that the Minister placed the reply on the table of the House.