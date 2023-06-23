Vehicle Runs Over Man While Crossing Road In UP, Police Case Filed

The driver and the vehicle have not been identified yet. (Representational)

A Government vehicle ran over a man riding a bike in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. The police have registered a case on the basis of the CCTV footage.

On the late evening of June 22, Thursday, a youth named Murad Ali lost his life after an unknown government vehicle ran over him near Masoodpur Nawada village on Joya-Amroha road Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.

After Murad was injured seriously in the collision with the speeding government vehicle, he was taken to the local hospital where he died during treatment. Enraged family members and relatives created a ruckus on the Joya-Amroha road late at night. To pacify the situation, top officials along with the force of three police stations reached the spot.

They somehow pacified the situation by persuading the family members and assured them to file a case against the unknown person. The Amroha police registered a case against the unknown government vehicle based on the CCTV footage.

Amroha Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Langeh said, "On the evening of June 22, a speeding blue-coloured government vehicle ran over a man crossing the road."

"The brother of the dead said that the name of the youth who lost his life is Murad Ali. He is a resident of the village of Atrasi," he added.

According to the Amroha police, a case has been registered against an unknown government vehicle based on the CCTV.

The driver and the vehicle have not been identified yet.

