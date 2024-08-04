Vehicle In Mohan Yadav's Cavalcade Collides With Autorickshaw, 3 Injured: Cops

A vehicle from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's cavalcade on Sunday collided with an autorickshaw, leaving three persons with minor injuries in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said.

The incident occurred near a hotel in Sarangpur when the chief minister was going towards Shajapur from Bhopal, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Mishra said the auto driver, his wife and their 13-year-old son were travelling in the three-wheeler when it collided with a vehicle from the CM's cavalcade.

The three occupants of the auto sustained minor injuries and district administration officials took them to the hospital. The boy was admitted for a check-up, he said.

Later, Minister of State Gautam Tetwal visited the injured.

Mr Tetwal said the state government will bear the cost of the treatment of the injured.

CM Yadav also spoke to the SP and district collector after reaching Shajapur and took updates about the health of the injured, officials said.

