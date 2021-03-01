BJP Chief Visits Temples In UP, Eats Kachori, Jalebi After Prayers. See Photos

JP Nadda told media that he is feeling very energetic after offering prayers

BJP President JP Nadda visited Varanasi's iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple today and also offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple later.

In videos and photos shared by the BJP leader on Twitter, he is seeing performing rituals at the temples.

Later, Mr Nadda also ate kachori and jalebi outside the Kaal Bhairav temple surrounded heavily by people and security, videos show.

JP Nadda ate snacks and sweets after offering prayers

"In Kashi, I got the good fortune to pay obeisance to Baba Vishwanath. Prayed to Baba for the health, happiness and prosperity of all," Mr Nadda tweeted.

काशी में बाबा विश्वनाथ जी के दर्शन और पूजा-अर्चना करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ। बाबा से सभी के स्वास्थ्य, सुख और समृद्धि की प्रार्थना की।



हर हर महादेव! pic.twitter.com/9JlRYfvkip — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 1, 2021

The BJP chief is also scheduled to inaugurate the newly built regional office and Prayagraj Mahavidyalaya in Rohania in Varanasi. At 7pm, Mr Nadda will interact with various social leaders in the city.

Mr Nadda is on a two-day visit to the holy city, which is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, and will address various events.

After the temple visits, Mr Nadda told media that he is feeling very energetic after offering prayers.

वाराणसी स्थित सुप्रसिद्ध काल भैरव मंदिर में दर्शन व पूजा अर्चना कर सर्व मंगल की कामना की। pic.twitter.com/6mfHvVNsGU — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 1, 2021

"The energy and strength I have got today after the puja will be utilised for the betterment of the country and the society," he said.

"The party will also work on ways through which common people can benefit from welfare schemes of PM Modi," Mr Nadda added.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member state assembly, BJP has 309 legislators.