Vande Bharat Express Hit By Stone Chunks, Windows, Driver's Screen Damaged

Officials said they are trying to ensure that the train runs as per schedule today.

The side windows and the main driver's screen of the Vande Bharat were damaged near Uttar Pradesh's Achalda on Saturday after the train was hit by flying ballast during a journey.

A shower of ballast came flying towards Vande Bharat Express when Dibrugarh Rajdhani crossing on the adjoining line had a cattle run over. The stone chunks hit the driver's windscreen and windows of various coaches, the Northern Railways said.

"The damage was assessed by the travelling technical team on board the Vande Bharat Express on sight and after careful examination, the train was found fit, so it carried on its onward journey to its destination station at its normal speed. The Train has since then reached New Delhi railway station at 11.05 PM," an official statement read.

The Northern Railways CPRO also said officials are attending to the damaged windows with safety sheets to ensure that the train runs as per schedule today and passengers are not inconvenienced in any way.

The semi-high speed train was flagged off from New Delhi Railway Station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Febuary 15, while commercial operations began on February 17.

A day ahead of the commencement of operations, the return journey of Vande Bharat Express following its maiden run was disrupted for over an hour.