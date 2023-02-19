'Value Of My Time More Than That Of Adani, Tata, Ambani, Birla': Ramdev

"Corporates spend 99 per cent of their time in self interest," Ramdev said. (File)

Corporates use 99 per cent of their time on self-interest, while the time of a seer is for the good of all, Yoga guru Ramdev said in Goa's Panaji on Sunday.

He also said the three days he was here were more valuable than the time of billionaire industrialists like Ambani and Adani.

Ramdev was addressing a function organised to felicitate his aide Acharya Balkrishna in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister Shripad Naik.

"I have come here for three days from Haridwar. The value of my time is more than that of Adani, Ambani, Tata, and Birla. Corporates spend 99 per cent of their time in self-interest, whereas a seer's time is for common good," he claimed.

He hailed Balkrishna for reviving Patanjali from a sick company to a firm with a turnover of Rs 40,000 crore this financial year due to his professional governance, transparent management and accountability.

The dream of making India 'param vaibhavshali' can be achieved by creating empires like Patanjali.

