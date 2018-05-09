Validity Of Parliamentary Committee Reports Can't Be Challenged: Supreme Court

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also said that courts can refer to parliamentary reports for statutory interpretation in accordance with law.

All India | | Updated: May 09, 2018 15:53 IST
New Delhi:  The Supreme Court today ruled that the validity of parliamentary committee reports cannot be challenged or questioned in courts.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also said that courts can refer to parliamentary reports for statutory interpretation in accordance with law.

The bench, also comprising Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, said the court can take judicial notice of parliamentary committee reports but their validity cannot be challenged.

The bench said the Constitution envisages separation of power among the three organs of democracy and the court has to "strike a balance between legislature and judiciary".

Relying on parliamentary committee reports in judicial proceedings does not impinge on parliamentary privileges, the Supreme Court said.

The court was hearing two PILs filed by activist Kalpna Mehta and the Sama-Resource Group for Women and Health.
 

