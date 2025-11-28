J&K Medical College's Plea For 100% All-India MBBS Quota Rejected

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has rejected a proposal from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, Katra, seeking to place 100 per cent of its MBBS seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) to be filled through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), following a row over MBBS admissions.

An NMC official said that such a move goes against existing policy.

"We cannot have one institute in isolation to put 100 per cent into MCC because there are government policies that this per cent of seats goes to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and this per cent of seats goes to the state counselling," a National Medical Commission official told ANI.

"We cannot deviate from one organisation in isolation or randomly. If we have to issue this particularly for this organisation, there is a need for an amendment. When we do a policy amendment, we have to keep similar institutions in mind. If there is a change in policy or percentage, the institute can make changes in admission norms," he added.

The official emphasised that any criteria must be uniformly acceptable across states.

"We have to draw a criterion. And this criterion is to be acceptable to the state, also to other states," the official said.

There have been demands for change in the selection criterion for medical seats from some right-wing groups following the MBBS admissions this year.

