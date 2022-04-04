Uttarakhand Woman Transfers Her Property To Rahul Gandhi. Here's Why

Pushpa Munjial willed her property to Rahul Gandhi at residence of former state president Pritam Singh.

A senior citizen from Dehradun, Pushpa Munjial, on Monday has filed a testament (will) in the district court transferring all her property to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress Metropolitan President Lalchand Sharma said that while handing over the testament of her property to Congress leader, Ms Munjial said that she is influenced by the ideas of Rahul Gandhi.

"(Pushpa) Munjial told us that Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of this country. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have dedicated themselves to the service of the nation. She is very much influenced by this," said Sharma.

Pushpa Munjiyal Ji has donated her entire property in the name of our leader Shri #RahulGandhiji, for this she has also presented a testament in Dehradun court. Many thanks to the Mother for this trust. #PushpaMunjialpic.twitter.com/Mbq1xvZ9E6 — Bihar Congress Sevadal (@SevadalBR) April 4, 2022

Pushpa Munjial willed her property to Rahul Gandhi at the residence of former state president Pritam Singh.