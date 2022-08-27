Rs 25,000 Reward Announced For Information On YouTuber Bobby Kataria

Bobby Kataria sat on a chair in the middle of Mussoorie Kimadi Marg, stopped traffic and drank whiskey.

Uttarakhand Police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on YouTuber Bobby Kataria who is on the run in a case for allegedly consuming alcohol by putting a table on the road in Dehradun and stopping traffic.

SSP Dehradun Dilip Singh Kunwar said that the Dehradun Police has obtained a non-bailable warrant against the accused from the Court. Uttarakhand Police also raided Mr Kataria's house in Haryana's Gurugram to arrest him but he is on the run continuously. Following that, a reward of Rs 25,000 has been declared on the accused Bobby Kataria, he added.

It is worth noting that in a video circulated on social media, a person named Bobby Kataria, while obstructed the traffic by putting a chair table on the middle road on Mussoorie Kimadi Marg and consuming alcohol in a public place. He also rashly drove a motorcycle in an intoxicated condition.

A case under section 342/336/290/510 IPC and 67 IT Act has been registered against Bobby Kataria at the police station Cantt.

Earlier, a case was registered under sections 342, 336, 290 and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67 IT Act and a non-bailable warrant against Kataria from the District Court was also obtained.

Mr Kataria was in the news after he was allegedly found to be smoking inside a SpiceJet flight that surfaced on the internet. The airline later said that the action was taken as the passenger was put on a no-flying list by the airline for 15 days in February 2022.

However, the accused social media influencer Balvinder Kataria alias Bobby Kataria claimed that it was a dummy plane and it was a part of his shooting in Dubai.

"The video in which I was seen smoking is not a normal aeroplane, it was a dummy plane and that was a part of my shooting in Dubai. Taking lighter inside the plane is not allowed," said Mr Kataria.

