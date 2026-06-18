Uttarakhand Man Used Telegram, Signal To Promote Radical Ideology, Arrested

A man from Uttarakhand has been arrested for allegedly promoting radical ideology through social media platforms and maintaining suspected links with cross-border handlers.

The arrested accused, identified as Mohd Salauddin, son of Abdul Malik and a resident of Majra Sila in Udham Singh Nagar district, was taken into custody by the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) following confidential intelligence inputs.

While speaking to NDTV, a senior officer said, "The accused used platforms such as Instagram, Telegram, and Signal to influence youths with extremist and jihadist content and promote activities detrimental to communal harmony and national security."

During the investigation, officials examined the accused's mobile phone and found multiple chats and groups containing material related to jihad, martyrdom, and anti-national ideology. Preliminary findings indicate attempts to radicalise and mislead young individuals through online networks.

In a late-night search operation conducted based on the accused's disclosure, the STF recovered one English-made pistol, five live cartridges, four detonators, and two AK-47 cartridges. The recovered items have been seized for forensic examination as part of the ongoing probe.

Investigators have also uncovered alleged conversations relating to the storage and movement of weapons and explosive materials. Authorities said technical and forensic analysis of the digital evidence is underway to establish the nature and extent of the network.

The STF stated that initial investigations point towards possible international or cross-border connections. Intelligence inputs suggest that the accused may have been handled by an individual operating from Malaysia on behalf of Pakistan, while preparations for an unspecified incident were allegedly underway. Officials said these claims are being thoroughly verified.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted that certain incidents had influenced him towards radical beliefs and disclosed that he had deleted some chats and contacts. His alleged links with a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh are also under investigation, with STF teams conducting raids in the neighbouring state.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 66(C) and 66(F) of the Information Technology Act.

Officials said all relevant intelligence agencies have been informed, and further legal action is in progress.