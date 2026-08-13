Uttarakhand Man Held In 'Hostage-Like Situation' In Saudi Arabia

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging the Government of India to take immediate necessary action for the safe repatriation of Indramani Nautiyal, a resident of Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, who is reportedly being kept in a hostage-like situation in Saudi Arabia.

According to a press release from the Chief Minister's office, the Chief Minister has sought effective intervention at the appropriate level to secure Nautiyal's release, provide him with necessary legal and financial assistance, and facilitate his safe return to India.

Indramani Nautiyal, son of Devi Ram Nautiyal and a resident of Gaursada village in Jaunpur block of Tehri Garhwal district, had travelled to Saudi Arabia in 2018 in search of employment. He was working as a truck driver with Pick Roads and Contracting Company in Riyadh, the release stated.

The release noted that during his employment in 2018, Nautiyal was involved in a serious road accident. Following the judicial proceedings in Saudi Arabia, he was sentenced to one year in prison, while the company owner was reportedly fined 9 lakh Saudi Riyals in connection with deficiencies related to the truck's insurance and registration. The fine is estimated to be approximately Rs 2.29 crore in Indian currency.

Despite several years having passed since the incident, the company owner has reportedly not paid the fine. Nautiyal is allegedly being kept in a hostage-like situation and pressured to pay the amount. His wife and daughter have made efforts at various levels to secure his return to India but have been unable to obtain the required assistance. As a result, the family is facing severe mental and financial hardship.

In his letter to the External Affairs Minister, Chief Minister Dhami referred to the entire matter and requested that the concerned authorities be directed to take immediate steps to secure Nautiyal's release, provide him with necessary legal and financial assistance, and ensure his safe repatriation to India.

Chief Minister Dhami said the state government would make every possible effort to assist any Uttarakhand resident facing difficult circumstances abroad. He expressed hope that the Central Government and the Ministry of External Affairs would adopt a humanitarian approach and intervene effectively in the matter, so that Nautiyal can receive relief and his family's hope of bringing their loved one home safely can be fulfilled.

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