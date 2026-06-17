Video: Moment Avalanche Charges At 19-Member Trekking Team In Uttarakhand

A 19-member mountaineering team faced a terrifying near death experience in the remote Himalayan terrain of Bageshwar district during an expedition to the challenging Traill's Pass, which stands at an altitude of 5,312 metres.

The team had just successfully crossed the high-altitude pass when a massive avalanche suddenly triggered and began hurtling directly towards them. The sudden wall of snow and ice sparked temporary panic among the trekkers, who had already spent ten gruelling days battling extreme weather conditions to reach the summit.

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Before encountering the avalanche, the expedition had braved relentless blizzards, deep hidden crevasses, and heavy snowfall across the treacherous Kumaon landscape. Despite the immense physical toll and the final terrifying scare, the team managed to navigate the danger safely after their hard-fought conquest of the pass.

Local authorities confirmed that all members of the expedition are safe. Traill's Pass is notorious among mountaineers for its unpredictable weather and highly volatile terrain, making this successful escape a miraculous relief for the trekking community.

What Is Traill's Pass Trek and Why Is It Legendary?

The Traill's Pass Trek is among the most challenging high-altitude mountaineering expeditions in India, located in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region. At 5,312 metres (17,428 feet), the pass connects the Pindari Valley in Bageshwar with the Johar Valley in Pithoragarh. Surrounded by towering peaks like Nanda Devi East and Changuch, it is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous and respected crossover routes in the Indian Himalayas.

Unlike conventional treks, Traill's Pass is a full-fledged technical expedition requiring advanced mountaineering skills. First crossed in 1830 by G.W. Traill, the British Deputy Commissioner of Kumaon, the route has remained notoriously unforgiving. In nearly 200 years, fewer than 20 out of around 100 professional teams have successfully completed the crossing, making it an elite and rare achievement in Himalayan mountaineering history.