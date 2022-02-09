BJP Manifesto For Uttarakhand Released Ahead Of Polls

Uttarakhand Elections: Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. (File)

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday released BJP's manifesto ahead of the assembly polls in Uttarakhand, laying a roadmap for its development over the next five years as a model state.

Named "Vision Document, 2022", the party's poll manifesto puts renewed emphasis on infrastructure development, tourism, stopping migration, employment generation, empowerment of women, farmers, horticulture and dairy development.

"There are three important pillars of the manifesto - ethics, economy, ecology and environment," Mr Gadkari said after releasing it.

State BJP president Madan Kaushik, manifesto committee president Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union minister and party's election in-charge Pralhad Joshi and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal were present on the dais along with Gadkari when the manifesto was released.

Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10.