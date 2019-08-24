Uttarakhand Declares One-Day State Mourning For Arun Jaitley's Death

Arun Jaitley died today at AIIMS in New Delhi at the age of 66

The Uttarakhand government has declared a one-day state mourning on Sunday following the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The state government announced that national flag will fly at half-mast at all government buildings during this period.

The Haryana government has also decided to observe a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Veteran BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley died on Saturday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.